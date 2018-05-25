Highway worker struck by driver

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A highway worker from Terre Haute is hospitalized after being hit.
Indiana State Police say it happened just after 7:00 Thursday night on Highway 231, just south of Greencastle in Putnam County.
An investigation found that a flagger was stopping traffic.
That's when the driver of an SUV struck two other vehicles that had stopped before striking the flagger.
Danny Harrington, 53, a worker for Wabash Valley Asphalt, was critically injured.
He was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis.
The driver of the SUV, Jessie Parks, 52, of Cloverdale was arrested.
Preliminary toxicology results indicated positive for marijuana and a blood alcohol content of .10.
