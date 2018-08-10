Clear
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A youth basketball coach in Illinois has learned his fate.

On Friday, a judge sentenced 54-year-old Barry Wolfe to 60 years in prison. 

That is 15-years for each for his four counts.

That is the maximum sentence. 

He will serve his sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Wolfe was arrested in October of 2017.

He was the former AAU basketball coach for the Central Illinois Storm.

In June, he entered a guilty plea to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse.

In a packed courtroom, victims shared their stories.

One victim said in a written statement that because of Wolfe's actions, high school was a living hell.

Another victim talked about the harassment they faced.

It included receiving hundreds of text messages and letters in the mail.

Video of Wolfe admitting to what he did brought many in the courtroom to tears.

At one point, during the video, Wolfe said: "I thought of myself as a father figure to her."

Initially, Wolfe faced about 55 charges...all but four of those were dropped through a plea agreement.

