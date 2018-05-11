High school students take part in a special banquet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of high school seniors is ready to take the next step in life.

Scroll for more content...

48 high school students were honored on Thursday in a special banquet.

Several groups made this ceremony a reality.

They include the Covered Bridge Special Education District, Community Work Skills Training Program, and the "EMPLOY Program.

EMPLOY stands for exploring meaningful, purposeful, living options, and occupations for young adults.

The goal for all of these programs is to give students with disabilities options after high school.

The Covered Bridge Special Education District covers several Wabash Valley Counties.

These include Vigo, Southwest Parke Community, and South Vermillion.