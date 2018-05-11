Clear

High school students take part in a special banquet

A group of high school seniors is ready to take the next step in life.

Posted: May. 10, 2018 7:06 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2018 7:06 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of high school seniors is ready to take the next step in life.

Scroll for more content...

48 high school students were honored on Thursday in a special banquet.

Several groups made this ceremony a reality.

They include the Covered Bridge Special Education District, Community Work Skills Training Program, and the "EMPLOY Program.

EMPLOY stands for exploring meaningful, purposeful, living options, and occupations for young adults.

The goal for all of these programs is to give students with disabilities options after high school.

The Covered Bridge Special Education District covers several Wabash Valley Counties.

These include Vigo, Southwest Parke Community, and South Vermillion.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Zionsville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Lots of overnight clouds, then hot and windy Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It