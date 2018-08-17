High school students check out 181st Intelligence Wing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local military base gave students the chance for an inside look on Friday.
The 181st Intelligence Wing offered a career open house.
Local high school juniors and seniors were invited.
Leaders called it an opportunity for students to see everything the base does for the community.
This was the first year for the career fair.
Organizers hope to make it an annual event.
