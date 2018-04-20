High school student changes soldiers' lives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent study is putting a spotlight on war's invisible wounds. That is the number of mental health challenges soldiers face when they return home from war.



Scroll for more content...

A student at Terre Haute North Vigo High School is stepping up to help. Parker Thompson is a proud member of the Junior R.O.T.C.

He's hosting a fundraiser this Saturday for local veterans. The money will go to Liberty Village in Terre Haute.

Employees there say this is the first time they've had a student asking how they can do more.

“Some of them came back and they were mentally destroyed,” said Thompson. “They couldn't function properly, they couldn't get jobs. This is just our way to give back and thank them for us.”

You can join the cause by signing up for Saturday’s pool tournament. It's happening at Cranky's in 12 points. Their address is 2155 N. 13th Street Terre Haute 47804.

The fundraiser begins at 10 am. All ages are welcome! Walk-in teams are also welcomed.

It’s $10 per player to enter. Half of the proceeds will go to the winning team and the other half will go to local veterans.

For more information, call Dan Pound (812) 243-2032.