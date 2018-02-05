High school kids take part in regional contest at Vincennes University

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)-Sy Hobbs is a student from Bedford North Lawrence. He is one of over 300 students who came to Vincennes to participate in a competition aimed to show off their skills.

Scroll for more content...

"I kind of heard about it last year from my teacher and the auto classes and stuff. I didn't really want to try it last year but this year I was like you know what might as well go ahead and try to give it a shot," said Hobbs.

He took part in the Skills USA Contest. Students from the southern region of the state came to participate in the regional competition.

Vincennes University holds the regional event every year using it to show all the opportunities out there for these young adults. Ty Freed is the Dean of the College of Technology. He says the university has been proud to host this event for over 20 years.

"You know many times students don't realize what the opportunities may be and so we're trying to open up a broader vision for those students by having this competition," said Freed.

There were 20 different areas kids could participate in. everything from milling to automotive repair. The winners of each event move on to the state opportunity and they can even earn college scholarships.

"Our top performers today will be able to earn scholarships here to Vincennes University and again we love to help those students financially so those students can pursue those careers they enjoy,” said Freed.

Those who qualify will go to the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the state competition. That will take place April 13th and 14th.