High school kids compete in automotive competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - High school students got their chance to show off their automotive skills and maybe even win some prizes in the process.

Ivy Tech hosted an automotive skills competition on Thursday.

250 students from around the area came to the Center for Workforce Development on the Terre Haute campus.

While there, they participated in multiple tests against other schools.

The tests ranged from replacing brakes, engine performance, and a written test.

The top winners of the competition won prizes ranging from tools to scholarships.

There were also breakout sessions for students to sit in to further expand their automotive knowledge.