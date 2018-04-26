Clear

High school kids compete in automotive competition

High school students got their chance to show off their automotive skills and maybe even win some prizes in the process.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 5:00 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2018 6:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - High school students got their chance to show off their automotive skills and maybe even win some prizes in the process.

Scroll for more content...

Ivy Tech hosted an automotive skills competition on Thursday.

250 students from around the area came to the Center for Workforce Development on the Terre Haute campus.

While there, they participated in multiple tests against other schools.

The tests ranged from replacing brakes, engine performance, and a written test.

The top winners of the competition won prizes ranging from tools to scholarships.

There were also breakout sessions for students to sit in to further expand their automotive knowledge.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Colder This Weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It