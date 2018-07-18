High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Northview High School's football field is normally the center of Friday night lights, but on Monday, it was the center of discussion among board members of Clay Community Schools.

On Monday, board members talked about concerns regarding the school's track and football facility.

They were presented with possible options regarding the outdoor field's future. Options discussed included synthetic turf and natural grass.

While no decisions were made at Monday's meeting, it was made clear by board members that something has to be done to repair the field and track's conditions.

"If you're telling me we have a $3 million Rainy Day Fund sitting there and we go at look at some of the facilities that we have at Clay City and at Northview, it's a little disheartening," said Vice-President Shane Wiram, "A lot of the outside appearance is what you see first."

"Health and safety, I've read the research," said Board Member Andrea Baysinger, "We need to move forward on a field."

"I believe that if you look at the research and you look at the discussions," said Asst. Secretary Dr. Michael Shaw, "You'll find that there is a need, a benefit and we can afford to do this."

"I want to see numbers," said Secretary Tom Reberger, "We've seen estimates, ballpark numbers, I want to see something closer."

News 10 reached out to Superintendent Jeff Fritz after the meeting, but he declined to comment. However, he did say board members should have something more concrete to discuss next month.

Board members are expected to discuss the matter further at their August meeting.