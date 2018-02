TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday was National Wear Red for Women's Heart Health Day.

It draws attention to a dangerous trend.

Locally, people gathered for High Tea for the Heart.

The event is a fundraiser for the Union Health Foundation to support women's heart education.

There was a style show put on by local businesses.

Free heart health screenings were also available.

This year's event sold out.