Here's your chance to meet the Blue Angels before the air show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Friday, you'll have a chance to meet the Blue Angels.

Officials will be closing a portion of downtown for the meet and greet.

This Friday, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wabash Avenue between 5th and 6th Streets and 5th Street from Wabash Avenue to Ohio Street will be shut down.