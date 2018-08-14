Here's your chance to meet the Blue Angels before the air show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Friday, you'll have a chance to meet the Blue Angels.
Officials will be closing a portion of downtown for the meet and greet.
This Friday, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wabash Avenue between 5th and 6th Streets and 5th Street from Wabash Avenue to Ohio Street will be shut down.
