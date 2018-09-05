VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to crown the best chicken wings in the Wabash Valley.
Reach Services is set to host their 3rd Annual Wingy Dingy Thingy in just a few weeks.
Various restaurants across the area will provide wings and other things for a blind taste test.
Only one restaurant will walk away and be able to claim 'wing supremacy.'
Organizers expect more than 1,000 people to be there.
It takes place on September 15th.
VIP admission will cost you $30. That will get you unlimited wings and non-alcoholic drinks with two free alcoholic beverages.
General admission is $17 and includes unlimited wings and two free non-alcoholic drinks.
To learn more, click here.
Related Content
- Here's your chance to eat unlimited wings and help a good cause
- Culinary Queens provide good eats for a good cause
- O'Hare, Midway airports to offer unlimited free Wi-Fi
- New law lets students take unlimited dual-credit classes
- Program celebrates clean eating
- Purdue researchers find eating red meat is good for your health
- Brigadier General retires at 181st intelligence wing
- Wings Etc. coming to Plaza North Shopping Center
- Wings and charity: Community Day helps local kids
- High school students check out 181st Intelligence Wing