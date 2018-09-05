Clear
Here's your chance to eat unlimited wings and help a good cause

Reach Services is set to host their 3rd Annual Wingy Dingy Thingy in just a few weeks.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 6:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to crown the best chicken wings in the Wabash Valley.

Various restaurants across the area will provide wings and other things for a blind taste test.

Only one restaurant will walk away and be able to claim 'wing supremacy.'

Organizers expect more than 1,000 people to be there.

It takes place on September 15th.

VIP admission will cost you $30. That will get you unlimited wings and non-alcoholic drinks with two free alcoholic beverages.

General admission is $17 and includes unlimited wings and two free non-alcoholic drinks.

