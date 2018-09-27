Clear

Here's how you can help clean up Terre Haute

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 6:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The push continues to clean up the streets of Terre Haute.

Volunteers are encouraged to gather this Saturday at the back parking lot of the Terre Haute Police Department.

Participants will be given a route map, gloves, bags, and snacks.

After that, it's time to hit the streets and get things spruced up.

Several dumpsters will be available around town...including one at city hall and another at the police department.

Residents are also asked to clean up their own properties, along with the streets and alleyways around their homes.

Clean up time is from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

Hazardous waste, including but not limited to, refrigeration units, chemicals, tires and batteries, will not be taken.

Questions regarding Saturday's citywide cleanup: call Laurie Tharp at (812) 244-2530 or the Terre Haute Mayor's Office at (812) 244-2303.

