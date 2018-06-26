Here's how you can donate to honor Colton Murray

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A family is turning a tragic experience into a chance to help others facing similar battles.

News 10 has introduced you to the Murray family. They've been collecting toys. Patients at Riley Hospital for Children will receive these toys.

It's all in an effort to honor the Murray's son, Colton. He died last December after several medical complications. During Colton's treatment, "Riley" became a second home for the Murray family.

"We're overwhelmed with the generosity of others to allow us to bless other people," said Matt Murray, Colton's dad.

You can follow the #ColtonStrong movement on social media.

If you would like to donate an item in memory of Colton, you can give it the family directly or drop it off at Riley Hospital for Children.

There is a local place to drop off items as well. The address is Coldwell Banker Troy Helman at 788 S. 3rd. St., Terre Haute, IN, 47807.

The Murray family says they will take any new toy. You can order from an Amazon wish list that Colton's mom set up.