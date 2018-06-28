Clear
Here come the Fairbanks Park fireworks, here are two rules you need to know before you go

We are just days away from the 4th of July celebration at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 8:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

It begins at the amphitheater at 8:00 p.m. with fireworks starting at dusk.

It begins at the amphitheater at 8:00 p.m. with fireworks starting at dusk.

Before you go, the Terre Haute Parks Department has a few rules to pass along.

Personal fireworks are not allowed in any of the city parks and you are asked to leave pets at home.

The Terre Haute Police Department will be there to enforce the rules.

Park officials say the rules are in place to protect everyone who attends.

