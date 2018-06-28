Here come the Fairbanks Park fireworks, here are two rules you need to know before you go

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are just days away from the 4th of July celebration at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.
Scroll for more content...
It begins at the amphitheater at 8:00 p.m. with fireworks starting at dusk.
Before you go, the Terre Haute Parks Department has a few rules to pass along.
Personal fireworks are not allowed in any of the city parks and you are asked to leave pets at home.
The Terre Haute Police Department will be there to enforce the rules.
Park officials say the rules are in place to protect everyone who attends.
Related Content
- Crews removed boat docks from Fairbanks Park
- Boat dock at Fairbanks Park remains closed indefinitely
- Terre Haute Community Band holds festival at Fairbanks Park
- Boat dock and fishing pier at Fairbanks Park closed due to ice flow damage
- Fairbanks Park boat dock to be fixed after damaged by ice flow
- 4th of July is just around the corner, get to know Indiana's firework laws
- Overnight shooting ruled "accidental" at ISU's campus
- City Council considers several rule changes
- Car fire in Terre Haute ruled arson
- Vincennes house fire has been ruled accidental