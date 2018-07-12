Hepatitis A outbreak claims first Hoosier resident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A multi-state Hepatitis A outbreak has now claimed the life of its first victim in Indiana.

That's according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Since November, there have been 214 cases in Indiana.

Usually, the state sees about 20 cases over the course of a year.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious disease of the liver.

Nationwide, the outbreak has led to nearly 4,000 illnesses across 10 states, with multiple fatalities.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, loss of appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice.

A doctor would need to perform a blood test to find out if you are infected.