Hepatitis A outbreak claims first Hoosier resident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A multi-state Hepatitis A outbreak has now claimed the life of its first victim in Indiana.
That's according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Since November, there have been 214 cases in Indiana.
Usually, the state sees about 20 cases over the course of a year.
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious disease of the liver.
Nationwide, the outbreak has led to nearly 4,000 illnesses across 10 states, with multiple fatalities.
Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, loss of appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice.
A doctor would need to perform a blood test to find out if you are infected.
What is Hepatitis A?
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. The virus is one of several types of hepatitis viruses that cause inflammation and affect your liver's ability to function.
You're most likely to get hepatitis A from contaminated food or water or from close contact with a person or object that's infected. Mild cases of hepatitis A don't require treatment. Most people who are infected recover completely with no permanent liver damage.
