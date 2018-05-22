Helping kids learn the importance of energy savings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is working to save 10 million kilowatt hours of energy, and they are hoping children are the key to making that happen.

To help reach their goal, they are working with National Theater for Children.

They are traveling the country teaching elementary school students about saving energy.

The program uses performances like "Kilowatt Kitchen" to help the kids understand.

Duke Energy is providing free kits to participating schools.

Those kits include energy efficient equipment, like LED lights, energy efficient showerheads, and faucet aerators.

