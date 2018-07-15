Help animals rescued from hoarding situation in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some animals kept in poor conditions in Owen County could still use your help!

We told you about the 83 animals rescued from a hoarding situation there last Monday. The animals varied from pigs, chickens, cats, dogs, goats, ducks, and a guinea pig.

Since then, the Owen County Humane Society has posted on Facebook. Rescuers want to thank the community for all of its help.

The Society says all 83 animals have now successfully been placed in foster homes. However, it says financial help is still needed.

The Humane Society is taking donations of bleach, paper towels, donations toward their account at Edwards Farm Supply in Spencer, or money donations to their PayPal account at owendogscats@gmail.com.

Officials say you can also mail a check to Owen County Humane Society at: 2014 Romona Road, Spencer, IN 47460, or donate to their Facebook donation account.

The Humane Society urges community members to attend council meetings in the future to see how tragic hoarding and neglect cases can be prevented.