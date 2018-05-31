Clear

Heavy rain to blame for I-70 crash

Heavy rain is to blame for a Wednesday afternoon crash on Interstate 70.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Heavy rain is to blame for a Wednesday afternoon crash on Interstate 70.

It happened just before 1:00 near the Indiana/Illinois state line.

Officials told us a mother was driving with her three children when she hydroplaned on wet pavement and hit a guardrail.

Nobody was hurt.

Both the vehicle and the guardrail were severely damaged.

Westbound traffic was closed while crews cleaned up the scene.

