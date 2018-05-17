Heat rises, so does crime. Officers expect more calls during summer

TERRE HAUTE (WTHI)- Summer is right around the corner and that means warmer weather is in the forecast.

Police say the rise in temperatures means crime is on the rise as well.

Sgt. Joe Watts, Indiana State Police, says they respond to a lot more calls in the summer months.

"More people are out and about because it's cold and they are not camped out in their own home," Watts said.

He says theft is one of the highest reported crimes. Sgt. Watts says to be cautious about leaving your lawn tools out, garage doors open and to store personal belongings indoors.

"Normally the hotter temperatures bring a lot more domestic related calls," Watts said.

Irene White, Vigo County's director of legal advocacy for Council on Domestic Abuse (CODA), says they see an increase in domestic cases in the summer months.

"I don't know. It is something about the hot weather," White said.

Prior to working for CODA, White worked nearly 17 years as an investigator for the Terre Haute Prosecutor's office. She's witnessed, first-hand, how the seasons affect crime rates.

226 people were sheltered in the courthouse for domestic cases in June, July, and August of 2017.

"Tempers flare quicker," White said.

In 2018, the number of people sheltered at the courthouse has nearly doubled. In March, there were 182 people sheltered.





White says alcohol can be a factor. She says when you mix drugs with heat, it can lead to aggression and violence.

Both Watts and White say to be aware of your surroundings as it gets warmer. If you see something, say something.

CODA services are open 24/7 at 1-800-238-9577.