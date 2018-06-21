Heat affects more than just our bodies, but also our cars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This warm season has been no joke.

"The vehicle cooling system is working overtime."

And David Fuson of Fuson Automotive says cars are just as important to check on in this heat.

"I think what people need to check on, is to make sure the engine cooling system is working, make sure your engine is not overheating, because then you'll start to get into some real serious issues."

And although air conditioner is the first thing we think of in this heat, there's other things that we should be checking on too.

"Your coolant system is obviously working overtime with the heat. Your tires are gonna over inflate a little with the heat. When it's cold, they deflate. When the heat goes, they over inflate."

Fuson says something we think about in the winter, but should also be thinking about right now, are our car batteries.

"We're seeing batteries, during the winter time, when it's really cold, we see them go out. When it's really, really hot, they're working overtime because of the air conditioning system, because of the cooling system, because of the fans."

And Fusons says doing things now, rather than later is always the smart option.

"It's like staying on top of one's health. You gotta do the same thing with a car. It's like going to the doctors office, how's everything looking? It's great, or hey, you need to look at this, this is why. It's preventative maintenance."

By doing so, you'll save both time and money.