Heat brings an added challenge to Clay County house fire

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A fire damaged a house on Wednesday evening in Clay County...and the heat made the job a little harder for firefighters.
Several departments responded to a report of a fire in Knightsville around 4:30.
Some of the departments came from outside of Clay County.
Firefighters told us nobody was hurt.
The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.
