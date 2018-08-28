Heat Advisory: What is it?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've been telling you here at Storm Team 10 about the heat advisory that's in effect, but what exactly does it mean?

First, it takes a period of time with hot temperatures to issue the advisory, but sometimes, not every county issues the same advisory.

For example, our heat advisory has been for our Illinois Counties, but not our Indiana counties.

This is because watches, warnings, and advisories are issued by different offices.

National weather service for our Illinois counties is in Lincoln, Illinois, while for us in Indiana, it's in Indianapolis.

Each office determines what their criteria are for a warning.

So, in Illinois, they can decide a heat advisory is only warned over 100 degrees, but here in Indiana, they may decide to not warn one until 105 degrees.

Now sometimes, in place of a warning, we can see what's called a "special weather statement".

This is issued to say it's not worth issuing an advisory, but it's definitely something that needs to be paid attention to.

National weather service: https://www.weather.gov/