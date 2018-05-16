Terre Haute steel factory sold for $400 million

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local factory is changing hands after a multi-million dollar sale that was announced Tuesday.

According to a news release, Steel Dynamics Inc. bought Heartland CSN from CSN Steel, which is located in the Vigo County Industrial Park.

Heartland makes several steel and galvanized products.

The price tag for the sale is $400 million, which includes $60 million worth of equipment.

Steel Dynamics CEO Mark Millett said, “We look forward to welcoming the Heartland employees and customers into the Steel Dynamics family.”