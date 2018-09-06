Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute mayor says he has a balanced budget for the city council to consider.

The Terre Haute City Council had a special hearing Thursday evening to go over the proposed 2019 budget.

Mayor Duke Bennett says the overall city budget should be around $90 million. Mayor Bennett explains past budgets have been similar. He says the administration does not have property tax revenues from the state yet but once those are in the budget picture will be more clear.

This was the first public meeting regarding the budget but no one from the public showed up for comment.

Mayor Duke Bennett says, "We haven't had much public comment for the last few years because once we got to a balanced budget it kind of takes that conversation off the table. People are not as concerned obviously if you've got a balanced budget."

City Council President Curtis DeBaun says, "We often hear people contact us and they have concerns about the city budget. We encourage them to show up to these meetings so of course when nobody shows up it is a little disappointing, I guess."

The proposed budget is available online here.

A Special Meeting for discussion between the Mayor, Controller and City Council concerning the budget is September 19 at 5:30 pm. The council is expected to vote October 11 at the 6:00 pm meeting.

A regular meeting was also Thursday evening.

The council approved General Ordinance 6 to reduce the maximum speed on Miller Drive from 30mph to 25mph.

Special Ordinance 10 was approved so 3349 and 3367 East Margaret Drive will be rezoned from Open District to Two Family Residential District.

Appropriation 8 was approved. This means $2,200 in EDIT funds will be used for the demolition of unsafe buildings.

The council also confirmed a 10-year personal tax abatement for JWS Machine, 501 South Airport Street.