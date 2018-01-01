Hearing for Mattoon High School shooting suspect rescheduled

MATTOON, Ill. (WTHI) - A judge continued a hearing scheduled for Friday for the teen accused of the Mattoon High School shooting.

The court rescheduled the boy's next hearing for Feb. 15.

You may recall the Sept. 20 shooting inside the Mattoon High School cafeteria that left one student hospitalized.

At the suspect's last hearing, the suspect has been seeing a psychiatrist. We were told the psychiatrist will testify at the next hearing.

Dr. Lawrence Jeckel will offer his recommendations as to where the boy should receive mental health treatment as his case proceeds.