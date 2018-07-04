Healthcare professionals warn residents about dangers of heat stroke

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More dangerously hot days are to come for the valley.

Scroll for more content...

Healthcare experts say to always be aware of how you're feeling in the heat. Heat-related illness is common during the first weeks of July.

When temperatures are in the 90's and heat index values are above 100 degrees it is dangerous to be outside too long. Healthcare experts say to avoid working during the hottest parts of the day. During the summer months, working from 1 to 4 pm can be dangerous on oppressively hot days. If you have no choice experts say to take frequent breaks.

They say to wear loose-fitting light clothing and to stay hydrated with a non-caffienated drink. If you are outside during excessive heat - watch for signs that you are someone nearby might be suffering from a heat-related illness.

"Most common signs of heat stroke. Headache, nausea, vomiting, feeling weak, tired, feeling dizziness going on. You can even pass out from it some confusion. So if you see anybody with those symptoms you'll just want to immediately call 911 and get an ambulance on the way," Union Healthcare Practitioner Stacy Horn

Experts say the best time to work on many summer days, if you can, is early in the morning or after the sun sets.