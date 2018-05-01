Health officials offer free help to quit smoking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Smoking is the leading preventable cause of disease and death in the United States, and the Indiana State Department of Health reports smoking kills more than 11,000 Hoosiers each year. Now, Indiana health leaders are offering free help to Hoosiers to quit smoking.

Scroll for more content...

The Indiana Tobacco Quitline is offering free medication to tobacco users.

People wanting to take part must enroll in the Quitline. It provides a trained coach who helps make a personalized quit plan. Health officials also encourage online counseling.

Once enrolled, participants will get a two-week supply of free medication, like gum and patches. Tobacco program money is covering the cost of the medication.

"We want Hoosiers who are addicted to nicotine to know that although quitting is hard, they can do it," said Miranda Spitznagle, director of the Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Commission at the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). "Smokers often try to quit several times before succeeding, but proven treatments and services are available that can improve your chances to quit for good. We encourage all Hoosiers to try to quit and to take advantage of this opportunity for free help."

This nicotine replacement therapy promotion is underway now. It ends when supplies run out.

Call the Indiana Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or the Quitline website visit to enroll.