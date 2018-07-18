'He said it's nothing a few gallons of bleach can't handle...' mold issues shock Terre Haute renter as she says she has waited years for a fix

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mold and mildew are common issues for homeowners and when it comes to a home you own...you fix it.

But what do you do if it's a rental?

News 10 spoke with a woman who claims she has been dealing with serious mold damage in her basement for years.

Natosha Porter has been living in her rental home for three years.

"I started noticing the musty smell is really bad...coming up from the vents," Porter said.

She told us mold and mildew are all over...on the front door, inside the cabinets, and covering the basement floor.

She has discovered about six inches of wet soil deposits and a busted pipeline that has left large amounts of dry sewage.

Porter said she has repeatedly reached out to her landlord, Lisa Reed, with Team Realty.

Maintenance found a temporary fix...but could never find a resolution.

"He said it's nothing a few gallons of bleach can't handle," Porter said.

Now, she believes the issues have led to health problems.

Porter said she has contacted the local health department to test for sewage, but they told her they can't enter the house without the owner's permission.

Maintenance and herself are the only ones who have checked out the damage.

"I was just in disbelief that there was that much mold," Porter told us.

We reached out to Lisa Reed with Team Realty Management.

She told us they are currently in the process of getting it fixed.

Maintenance did show up on Monday, but Porter said it's too little too late.

We reached out to attorney Matthew Daley.

Daley is not involved with Porter's case, but he has handled landlord-tenant issues.

His best advice if you are in that situation is to document everything, take pictures, and put requests in writing.