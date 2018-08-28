Have you been feeling the pain at the pump? You're not alone

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This summer has been an expensive one to fill up your gas tank.
In fact, this Labor Day wraps up the highest summer prices since 2014.
That's according to GasBuddy.
Drivers have spent more than $1.11 billion worth of gasoline this season alone.
Taking into account the average wages across the country, it take's the average American one hour and 48 minutes to fill a tank of gas.
For the latest gas prices, check out GasBuddy right here.
