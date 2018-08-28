Clear

Have you been feeling the pain at the pump? You're not alone

A car is filled with gasoline at a station in Windham, N.H. Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years and expected to climb higher, pushing up gasoline prices along the way. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Drivers have spent more than $1.11 billion worth of gasoline this season alone.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 2:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This summer has been an expensive one to fill up your gas tank.

In fact, this Labor Day wraps up the highest summer prices since 2014.

That's according to GasBuddy.

Taking into account the average wages across the country, it take's the average American one hour and 48 minutes to fill a tank of gas.

