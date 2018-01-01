Have a Heart Food Drive hopes to keep food donations coming after the holidays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday season may be behind us, but one organization is making sure the season of giving lasts all year long.

You may know The Miracle on 7th Street for their holiday celebrations.

Now, they are holding a food drive.

You can stop by several locations around Terre Haute.

Once there, you can drop off non-perishable items, or donate cash.

The food and donations will help stock the shelves of local food pantries.

The goal of the drive is to remember those in need.

That's especially during a time of year when many may not be thinking about giving.

"I think now is the time where a lot of folks forget about the need for food in the community. The holidays are over, but the food banks need food," Boo Lloyd, one of the organizers said.