Haute Life hosts meet and greet for community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new year brings new goals for a local magazine in Terre Haute.

Haute Life is a lifestyle magazine, created by Yvette Morgan and Lori Mitchell. The magazine focuses on women in and outside of the Terre Haute community.

For Morgan and Mitchell, it was around this time last year they brought their vision to life.

With the new year approaching, they say they're excited to reach new faces and tell more stories from all over.

"Some of the stories are from women in Indianapolis, Nashville, Tennessee," Morgan said, "and everybody has a story, and it necessarily doesn't have to be here in Terre Haute."

Haute Life Magazine hosted a meet and greet on Saturday at Baesler's Market. That's where customers could meet the creators and enter to win a 1 year subscription to the magazine.