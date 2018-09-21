Clear
Harvest season means slow-moving farm vehicles on roads

The Indiana Department of Agriculture says motorists need to take extra care with harvest season under way and slow-moving farm equipment using rural roads.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Agriculture says motorists need to take extra care with harvest season under way and slow-moving farm equipment using rural roads.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says farm equipment vehicles, not including trucks, were involved in 92 fatal crashes across the U.S last year — with six of those crashes occurring in Indiana.

The Ag Department says the most common types of farm vehicles that drivers will encounter include combines, tractors pulling grain carts and large trucks hauling agricultural products.

Safety tips provided by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security include watching for wide vehicles, especially when approaching curves and hills and looking for a reflective red triangle on the rear of any farm equipment that indicates a vehicle traveling under 25 mph.

