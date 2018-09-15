Clear
Harrison College students still seeking answers after abrupt closing

Even though the sign still flashes saying “visitors welcome,” that wasn't the case Saturday. That's as many confused and concerned people arrived on campus with questions.

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 4:33 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Even though the sign still flashes saying “visitors welcome,” that wasn't the case Saturday. That's as many confused and concerned people arrived on campus with questions.

Harrison College announced all of their campuses would be closing for good on Friday. Less than 24 hours after the news, Sierra Held who attended Harrison is still reeling over what has taken place.

"I mean I just left Thursday and was given my new schedule, asked about ordering books and was told they would get with us about when we can order books and that they would see me on Monday," said Held.

It's still unclear why the college is closing. News 10 went to the campus early Saturday to get answers but instead was asked to leave the property.

The only information listed about the closure is on Harrison College's website, but even that is not enough for students wondering why they can't return to school.

"What happens to the finical aid that we spent? What happens to the… you know I know some people who actually paid out of pocket for the upcoming quarter. So what happens to that," asked Held.

It’s a situation that's now turned into a nightmare for many. Not only for Harrison College students but faculty too. They just hope answers will come as well as a solution to make things right.

"Very sorry for all the people who lost their job. I'm very sorry for all the people who lost their degrees and I just hope that they make it right and help everybody or at least help people finish their courses," said Held.

More information about transcripts, employment verification, and official campus closure letters will be released soon. That's according to Harrison College's website.

We're still working to gather more information and will bring you the latest as it becomes available.

