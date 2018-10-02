Harrison College says they are working to transfer students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -

The school says they are now working with the National American University in Indianapolis to provide 'teach-out' nursing programs to former Harrison students.

The Commission on Higher Education, the Indiana State Board of Nursing, and the US Department of Education must first approve them.

They are set for October 12th.

If approved, Harrison College officials say all but 100 students would be eligible for transfers.

You can see the full release below -

Re: Student Payments and Loans

In order to dispel rumors, we want to clarify that Harrison College and The Chef’s Academy have not received any federal or private student loans or grants or VA funds for any future time period including the quarter that was to begin September 24. In rare instances, some students prepaid cash for the next quarter and those refunds are being been processed.

If you prepaid your tuition for the Fall 2018 term, please reach out by email to Harrison College at studentaccounts@harrison.edu so that we can get those funds returned to you immediately.

September 27, 2018

Dear Harrison College Stakeholders,

As you know, we made the very difficult decision to close down the operations of Harrison College, effective September 16, 2018, and The Chef’s Academy (TCA), effective October 14, 2018. We are working hard to find a path forward for every single Harrison and TCA student.

We have been working with the State of Indiana – Commission on Higher Education (CHE) Board of Proprietary Education since the day the decision to cease operations was made as well as the Indiana State Board of Nursing (ISBN). We were seeking their approvals to allow National American University to provide additional Harrison College programs like nursing through a teach-out.

The process that must occur is CHE must approve first, then the ISBN (for nursing programs), then the accreditors and the US Department of Education (DOE).

Unfortunately, the CHE cannot meet until October 12. With their approvals, National American University can teach-out our nursing programs and several other programs listed below using Harrison curriculum and faculty benefiting an additional 489 Harrison students.

The following programs are up for approval by CHE and/or ISBN:

Associate Degree in Nursing

Central Sterile Processing Certificate

Clinical Message Therapy Certificate

LPN to ASN Associates

Medical Laboratory Technology Associates

Practical Nursing Associates

Practical Nursing Diploma

Surgical Technology Associates

In addition, an approved teach-out agreement with National American University (NAU) allows for NAU to waive the requirement that students must complete 25% or more of a program at the new institution. Thus, the student has a reasonable opportunity to preserve all credits and remain on the same timeframe to degree completion.

Currently approximately 596 of our students were eligible to transfer to NAU for their October 1 start. In addition, we have worked on several transfer and articulation agreements in OH, IN and NC for more of our students. With the above approvals we will have found a credible pathway for over 1300 of our 1400 students and we are actively working to provide an opportunity for our Vet Tech students in Indianapolis and any other student not covered by the above.

Thank you,

Craig F. Pfannenstiehl

President