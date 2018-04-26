Harrison College holds job fair for its students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college gave its students a chance to step into the real world.

On Thursday, Harrison College in Terre Haute held a job fair.

Several local employers attended the event.

Students said as they get closer to graduation, events like these are helpful.

"Asking them questions prior to the interview. Knowing what's expected of you when you show up to an interview. Preparing your resume. Things that they're looking for, you know, in a potential employee," student Stacie Harris said.