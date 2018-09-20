Harrison College closing could have an impact of the Terre Haute economy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Students and staff still have a lot of questions after the abrupt closing of Harrison College.

The school announced it was closing on Friday and officially closed its doors Sunday.

Thursday morning News 10 found that Harrison college had updated their website to provide some of those answers.

The college’s website now tells students when they should receive their transcripts, who they can contact to transfer credits to and how they can get some or all of their student loans back. You can find all of that information on their website, here.

There are still a lot of questions left unanswered for many who worked or attended Harrison College.

One of those questions is how is this going to affect the communities where these colleges were located? Like here, in Terre Haute.

Terre Haute is known as a college town. It's home to 5 places of higher education, including Harrison College.

“We knew that they were filling an important role in our community,” David Haynes, President of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce said. “So, it is sad to see them go.”

Haynes said he’s proud of the areas other colleges and how they have stepped into a role to help.

“Some of our other higher education institutions have stepped up to fill that void,” Haynes said. “To reach out to students who find themselves without a school.”

How is the college leaving affecting other parts of Terre Haute, like the economy?

Haynes said Terre Haute has always had employers that need people and a community that’s always growing.

“We’re not gonna lose step on that. That’ll still be something that we talk about,” he said. “That other entities in this community are working toward and I don’t think we’ll be derailed from that whatsoever.”

Haynes says that things in the community aren’t really going to change all that much.

“We’re losing a for-profit higher education opportunity, but we’ve got others that are stepping up to the plate and in the end, it’ll be business as usual in Terre Haute,” he said.