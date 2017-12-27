Harmony Haven board plans to end operations by the end of January

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local animal shelter continues to place animals in other facilities after the disappearance of founder Alica "Anita" Oswald.

The Harmony Haven Sanctuary Board decided to close the facility weeks ago.

Since that time, the board has been working to clear the building.

As of Wednesday, five senior dogs remain at the shelter.

Board members say they'd love to place the animals in a home.

The rest of the animals have already been moved to other local facilities and are up for adoption.

Board members say they've also turned over usable supplies to those groups that have helped.

The board expects to have the remaining animals placed, and close the doors on Harmony Haven by the end of January.