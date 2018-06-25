Clear

Harley, stung by tariffs, shifts some production overseas

Harley-Davidson, facing rising costs from new tariffs, will begin shifting the production of motorcycles heading for Europe from the U.S. to factories overseas.

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 11:45 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson, facing rising costs from new tariffs, will begin shifting the production of motorcycles heading for Europe from the U.S. to factories overseas.

Scroll for more content...

The famed motorcycle maker said in a regulatory filing Monday that European Union tariffs on its motorcycles exported from the U.S. jumped from six percent to 31 percent.

Harley-Davidson Inc. said that it will not raise its prices due to “an immediate and lasting detrimental impact to its business in the region.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Showers return, along with the heat.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It