Happiness Bag hosts princess meet and greet tea party for community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tea cups and tiaras were of high fashion on Sunday at Happiness Bag in Terre Haute.

Scroll for more content...

The group hosted a tea party for the community, and Disney princesses joined in on the fun.

Attendees could get their picture taken with the princesses.

Harold's Beauty Academy did hair, makeup, and nails.

Event organizers say it was a fun way to make everyone feel like royalty.

"They were really engaged and I think everyone left feeling really special and beautiful," said Ashley Poff, Happiness Bag marketing director.

Bites and Blessings also donated cookies for the girls to decorate.

Happiness Bag hopes to host another event like this next year.