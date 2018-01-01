Clear

Happiness Bag hosts princess meet and greet tea party for community

Tea cups and tiaras were of high fashion on Sunday at Happiness Bag in Terre Haute.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2018 5:45 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tea cups and tiaras were of high fashion on Sunday at Happiness Bag in Terre Haute.

Scroll for more content...

The group hosted a tea party for the community, and Disney princesses joined in on the fun.

Attendees could get their picture taken with the princesses.

Harold's Beauty Academy did hair, makeup, and nails.

Event organizers say it was a fun way to make everyone feel like royalty.

"They were really engaged and I think everyone left feeling really special and beautiful," said Ashley Poff, Happiness Bag marketing director.

Bites and Blessings also donated cookies for the girls to decorate.

Happiness Bag hopes to host another event like this next year.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Zionsville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Winter weather again tonight, but a warm up is in sight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It