Happiness Bag goes for Guinness World Record attempt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group took a chance at getting Terre Haute's name in the record books this weekend.

Happiness Bag Inc. hosted a Guinness World Record attempt at Wolf Park. That's on Indiana State University's campus.

The group hoped to take the title of "Largest Gathering of People Wearing Mismatched Socks".

Besides breaking the world record, organizers hoped to achieve the goal of inclusion in the community.

"We all kind of live in our own little bubble," said Ashley Poff, Marketing Director, "and so until you have a situation where you're exposed to that or you have to deal with it on a day to day basis, it's hard for you to relate."

The current record is 933 people. Organizers told New 10 they were looking to strive for 1,000 so they could hold the record for a while.