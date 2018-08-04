Hand, foot and mouth disease increases in Wabash Valley

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Doctors say it is prime season for hand, foot and mouth disease.

The virus is especially common for children 7-years-old and younger. Doctors say it can be miserable for kids.

It causes a fever and a rash. The virus also makes it difficult for kids to eat or drink because they'll get ulcers in their mouth.

Doctors say it spreads through saliva or being in contact with someone who has it.

There's not much a parent can do once their child comes down with hand, foot, and mouth.

"If your kid is eating and drinking normally, you can manage at home, with Tylenol and anti-inflammatories,” said MD Resident Stephen Wursta with Union Health.

Health care professionals say the best way to prevent the disease is to wash your hands.