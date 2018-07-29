TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's always nice when the place you work shows they appreciate all you do.
Scroll for more content...
That was the case Friday morning at the Hamilton Center as they thanked their staff.
Hamilton Center gave their employees orange shirts and then fed them some breakfast.
From there, they went to the Indiana Theater for a program.
As a final gift, the staff received a paid day off!
Related Content
- Hamilton Center shows their staff some love
- Officers hit the links to benefit Hamilton Center
- Hamilton Center teams up to give out hundreds of turkeys to those in need
- Hamilton Center is looking back on their work in 2017; looking ahead to the New Year
- 'They are coming across the board' Hamilton Center gives perspective on alarming suicide trend
- Hamilton Center and Vigo County schools to work on helping students at risk of suspension, expulsion
- Director of Vigo County Community Corrections Center says his staff and offenders 'did it right' in fire evacuation
- Art Spaces event goes behind the scenes of "Hamilton"
- The History Center shows off a taste of what's to come
- "I Love Robots" event inspires youth