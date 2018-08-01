Hamilton Center seeks to open more opioid treatment centers througout state

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Earlier this year Hamilton Center opened Western Indiana Recovery Services in Terre Haute. It’s one of only eighteen centers to provide methadone treatments to fight addiction.

Now according to Hamilton Center CEO Melvin Burks, they are ready to serve another part of the state.

"We are willing to serve those individuals who are in need and if so that means that we have to go into other counties and other places to do that, then we are prepared to do that," said Burks.

Burks says that they are requesting at least two of these nine licenses for various counties around the state. One of which is Knox County that is in the Wabash Valley.

Hamilton Center also has other plans in the works on top of expanding their medication-assisted treatment clinics. They hope to build a substance abuse complex in the state. The new facility would become a hub for anyone in the country in need when it comes to recovery.

"It can be a state of the art where individuals across the country will be wanting to come to receive service. So it’s about building," said Burks.

It may be a few months before any new developments come up on both projects. Some of the other big counties listed to received a clinic thanks to the state is Hendricks, Fayette, LaPorte, Rush, Tipton, and Warren.