Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hamilton Center seeks to open more opioid treatment centers througout state

Earlier this year Hamilton Center opened Western Indiana Recovery Services in Terre Haute. Now they are ready to serve another part of the state.

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 6:37 PM
Updated: Aug. 1, 2018 6:43 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Earlier this year Hamilton Center opened Western Indiana Recovery Services in Terre Haute. It’s one of only eighteen centers to provide methadone treatments to fight addiction.

Now according to Hamilton Center CEO Melvin Burks, they are ready to serve another part of the state.

"We are willing to serve those individuals who are in need and if so that means that we have to go into other counties and other places to do that, then we are prepared to do that," said Burks.

Burks says that they are requesting at least two of these nine licenses for various counties around the state. One of which is Knox County that is in the Wabash Valley.

Hamilton Center also has other plans in the works on top of expanding their medication-assisted treatment clinics. They hope to build a substance abuse complex in the state. The new facility would become a hub for anyone in the country in need when it comes to recovery.

"It can be a state of the art where individuals across the country will be wanting to come to receive service. So it’s about building," said Burks.

It may be a few months before any new developments come up on both projects. Some of the other big counties listed to received a clinic thanks to the state is Hendricks, Fayette, LaPorte, Rush, Tipton, and Warren.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Pleasant, but warmer weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Jail tax meeting

Image

TH Rex rally

Image

Vance Edmondson

Image

When will the pool weather return?

Image

Local family continues push for special needs equality

Image

ISU Football opening day

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Salvation Amry back to school supply drive helps send kids to school with supplies

Image

Getting back into the swing of the school day

Image

Family Dollar armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn