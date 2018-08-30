Hamilton Center holds 'Food for your Mood' event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's no secret that food has an impact on your body...but one organization is concerned about what it does for your emotions.

That's why the Hamilton Center held it's 'Food for your Mood' event on Thursday night.

It happened at the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm in Vigo County.

Health experts spoke about certain foods, their ingredients, and the impact they have on your mental health.

This is part of the Hamilton Foundation's third 'Be the Change' event.