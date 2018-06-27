Hamilton Center and Vigo County schools to work on helping students at risk of suspension, expulsion

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - When a Vigo County student is struggling to learn, some are often sent to The Hamilton Center.

"We can help make some choices as to what treatment might be best for them, for their child, in order to kind of help really dig into what's going on," said Missy Burton, Clinical Supervisor of Child & Adolescent Services at The Hamilton Center.

Burton works with a variety of children working through different issues, including suicide and mental health problems.

"Sometimes they don't have the words to say this is how I feel," she said, "and so we see that through their behavior."

Burton believes that's also one of the many factors leading into an increase of children at risk of suspensions and expulsions.

"There is an increasing number of young people, of all ages, that are ending up at that expulsion table," she said, "That their behavior is just escalating to a point where that step has to be taken for their own safety, and for the safety of others and for the educational learning of themselves and others."

Working hand-in-hand with Vigo County Schools on a variety of student-related issues, Burton says VCSC has done well at being proactive and keeping kids in school, as well as finding ways to help the ones who may be struggling.

"Vigo County is very passionate about keeping our young people in school," said Burton, "and so rather than suspending or expelling, they're trying to come up with different alternatives to meet the needs, uniquely, of each young person."

That comes with the help of a new process, involving The Hamilton Center. Burton says they're in the developmental phases, but this action plan would be geared toward helping students at risk of expulsion. The plan will take effect this upcoming school year.

Ideally, Burton says an at-risk student would be referred to them by the school corporation. From there, the child would meet with a provider and complete an assessment, focusing on different dynamics in that child's life such as school, home, mental and emotional health.

"Then, we ask that young person what their goal is for themselves," she said, "It's not us coming up with a goal to say this is what's best for you. It's asking that young person, and that parent, what kind of goal that they would have set, in order to help them work towards it. Because then what we can do is take that bigger goal and break it down into smaller, achievable steps. "

"Rather than saying, you're never going to be suspended from school again," Burton added, "How about we go from I'm being suspended once a month to maybe I'll receive an in-school suspension instead of an out-of-school suspension once a month. Kind of stepping that backward to help them find that success in order to stay and school and get that education."

With the new approach expected to go into effect this fall, Burton says they'll continue working with administrators and fine-tune parts of the process as they go.

"We'll probably do it for that first trimester of school, probably coming together and meeting on a regular basis to determine what changes we need to make," Burton said, "Whether it's an update to the particular referral form, whether it's we get them in quicker or whatever that piece is that we feel like needs to be changed because it's very much a new process and we want to tweak it as we go."

A new Indiana law will also take effect July 1 regarding school discipline.