Ham radio operators assist with Hurricane Florence communications

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Hurricane Florence has knocked out power and many communication systems on the east coast, but one system is still up and running.

Amateur radio or ham radio is the only communication system that works when all others fail.

It's a lifeline during emergency situations.

Operators help first responders.

They also help families communicate they are okay. A local group says these communications can be used in any situation.

"It's not just somebody is in need of assistance, but that this is an area to avoid. It's basic means of communication is what it is during times of emergency," said LeRoy Sedgwick, the secretary for Wabash Valley Amateur Radio Association.

If you would like to learn more about amateur radio, click here.

You can learn more about the Wabash Valley Amateur Radio Association here.