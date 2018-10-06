Halloween Frolic held at Lincoln Trail State Park

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - The future of a tradition in Marshall, Illinois is unclear.

Organizers behind the Halloween Frolic told News 10 they aren't sure if the event will continue next year.

It's been held at Lincoln Trail State Park for four years.

Camp Host Gloria Robinson told News 10 she and her husband have been camp hosts for eight years. Robinson said this is their last year in the role.

"The initial purpose that my husband and I decided to do this was so that families could enjoy spending time together," she said, "and that children wouldn't be on their phones texting all the time, and also that if children enjoyed camping that they would keep doing that in the future."

Robinson told News 10 if it weren't for donations, events like the Halloween Frolic would not be possible.