Half a million too much: Bid for new firehouse in Sullivan County comes in high

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fire department wants to build a new firehouse, but they've run into issues with the cost.
Curry Township is in Sullivan County.
Town board leaders say their firehouse in Shelburn is outdated.
The board has approval to spend $200,000 for a new one, but the only bid they received was for more than $700,000.
The board hopes to start a new round of bidding next week.
