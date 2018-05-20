Half-Day racers compete for first place

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Runners laced up their shoes for half of the day.

Saturday was the Half-Day Race at Hawthorn Park.

Teams can compete in a relay fashion, or participants could race solo.

It's an event that's been going on for the past 13 years in Terre Haute.

"People want to get together, and do something that they do well, and some of them are very fast, and some of them are just very enduring, can go all day, as we were talking earlier, twelve hours," said Paul Clapp, race director.

Clapp says the runners span multiple generations.

From new runners, to runners who have been racing since the beginning.