Hair salon hosts free haircuts as part of acts of kindness for Garrett Sands

Hair Play Salon and Spa offered free haircuts for kids on Sunday.

Posted: Aug. 5, 2018 10:51 PM
Updated: Aug. 5, 2018 11:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hair salon proved giving back is never out of style.

The salon hoped to send at least 50 kids back to school with a fresh look. Kids also received school supplies during the event.

Hair Play is one of the latest to get behind the Garrett Sands Kindness Project.

The push promotes random acts of kindness in memory of the 17-year-old who was killed earlier this year.

"We can join together through anything, through any kind of sorrows," said Jerry and Angelea Krauth, "You know, we've had a lot in Terre Haute here lately, and it's just, you know, a great way to mend."

